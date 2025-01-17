Booze prices set to burn a hole in tipplers’ pockets

Hyderabad: In a bid to increase State-Owned Tax Revenues (SOTR), the State Government is mulling to increase the liquor prices including that of beer, by next month. Following the recent downward trend in the revenue collections due to various reasons, the government is exploring various options to increase SOTR.

Official sources said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already asked the state Excise and Prohibition department to find out ways to increase revenue from liquor sales. The breweries’ request to enhance the beer prices to increase their margins has also been under consideration for a long time. Sources said that the prices of premium brands of whisky, beer and wine will go up by 10 per cent to 15 per cent. The Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) prices will also be increased soon.

Officials said that the Excise wing is planning to generate Rs 500 crore in additional revenue from liquor sales every month from this financial year. The government already targeted Rs 25,000 crore revenue from liquor sales and the additional income will help to overcome financial challenges every month. The liquor income during Dussehra and Diwali festivities and also the year-end celebrations was encouraging last year. The increase in liquor price will help mobilise huge revenues and meet the revenue targets before the end of the financial year in March. Currently, 2,260 liquor shops and 1,171 Bar and Restaurants are permitted in the state.