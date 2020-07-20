[Breaking] Hyderabad: Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda tests positive of coronavirus

Hyderabad: Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda has tested positive for coronavirus here on Sunday. The MLA who suffering from mild symptoms of coronavirus got the tests done. The reports which arrived on Sunday declared him positive for coronavirus. Quthbullapurhas tested positive for coronavirus here on Sunday. The MLA who suffering from mild symptoms ofgot the tests done. The reports which arrived on Sunday declared him positive for coronavirus.

Along with the MLA, his wife Sowjanya, son Vidhat and maid were also tested positive for the virus, said Medchal district medical and health officer Anand.

The MLA was advised 14-day home quarantine by the doctors. People, officials and public representatives who have come in contact with the TRS MLA have been advised to self-isolate and get tested for coronavirus.

Earlier, minister Mahmood Ali, deputy speaker Padmarao, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy, Nizamabad urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta were also tested for coronavirus and recovered.

Also, Congress party leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Guduru Narayanreddy, BJP former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy were tested positive.