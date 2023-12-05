Breaking News: Swearing-in of Revanth as CM on Thursday

The AICC is learnt to have finalised the name of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy as the Chief Minister of Telangana following a late-night meeting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

It is learnt that Revanth along with the full cabinet will be sworn in on December 7 at 10 am in the lawns of Raj Bhavan. Top leaders, including Kharge are likely to attend the swearing in ceremony.

Bhatti Vikramarka will be the Deputy Chief Minister and three women MLAs, including Seethakka will be part of the new cabinet. Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan is making seating arrangements for about 300 people for the swearing in ceremony.