Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Holiday for educational institutions today
- GTA VI Trailer Drops Early; Game to launch in 2025
- Cabinet to meet on Dec 11, may discuss shift to Visakha
- Restrictions on 2-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads
- Hyderabad: Horned rhino gets eye surgery at Nehru Zoo
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 December, 2023
- SSC examination fee dates revised
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 05 December, 2023
- Steps taken to boost runway capacity at RGIA: Union Min VK Singh
- Vijayawada: D Pharmacy seat allotment concludes
Just In
Breaking News: Swearing-in of Revanth as CM on Thursday
Highlights
The AICC is learnt to have finalised the name of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy as the Chief Minister of Telangana following a late-night meeting AICC...
The AICC is learnt to have finalised the name of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy as the Chief Minister of Telangana following a late-night meeting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
It is learnt that Revanth along with the full cabinet will be sworn in on December 7 at 10 am in the lawns of Raj Bhavan. Top leaders, including Kharge are likely to attend the swearing in ceremony.
Bhatti Vikramarka will be the Deputy Chief Minister and three women MLAs, including Seethakka will be part of the new cabinet. Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan is making seating arrangements for about 300 people for the swearing in ceremony.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS