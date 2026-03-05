Breweries can chill
In view of ongoing repairs to the Singur reservoir, breweries in Sangareddy district are already facing water shortage for their beer production.
The state government is reportedly looking at alternatives to supply them adequate water in the summer. Officials said that the required water supply would be arranged for breweries by lifting water from nearby water resources.
The Excise Department is anticipating water crisis for beer production; and hence, making arrangements to address the problems proactively.
