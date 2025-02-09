Bronchus 2025 Conference Focuses on Advancing Lung Cancer Treatment

The fourth edition of Bronchus 2025, an Interventional Pulmonology Conference, brought together medical experts from across the globe to discuss advancements in lung health and treatment methods. Organized by Yashoda Hospitals, the event saw participation from over 60 international faculty members, more than 150 national faculty members, and over 3,000 pulmonologists.

A key highlight of this year’s conference was its shift from the conventional workshop format to specialized training programs, focusing on diagnosing and treating specific diseases. This approach provided young physicians an opportunity to directly engage with world-renowned experts and gain insights into cutting-edge, world-class treatment methods.

Dr. G.S. Rao, Managing Director of Yashoda Hospitals, emphasized the evolving role of lung medicine, noting that continuous modernization and global collaboration have made such conferences a crucial platform for exchanging knowledge and innovations in medical science.

Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals and a Pulmonologist and Critical Care Expert, introduced Lung Vision, an AI-based device for early lung cancer detection, along with radial EBUS, a tool aiding in early-stage lung cancer diagnosis. These innovations aim to improve survival rates by ensuring timely intervention.

As part of the lung health awareness initiative, Yashoda Hospitals also organized the Bronchus Run, a 2K run involving lung specialists to promote public awareness about lung health. Dr. Harikishan, a senior interventional pulmonologist, highlighted the importance of such activities in encouraging preventive care and healthy lifestyles.

With lung cancer remaining a major health challenge in India, events like Bronchus 2025 play a vital role in equipping medical professionals with advanced skills and technologies to enhance patient care.