BRS backs farmers, calls for protests across State today
BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao alleges Congress is cheating people by not disbursing funds under Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bharosa schemes
Hyderabad: Speaking against the anti-farmer actions of the state government which has once again deceived the farmers of the state, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao has called upon the party cadre to take up protests in the constituencies on Thursday.
Chandrashekar Rao said that the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced that they would pay a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for paddy but now they are saying that they will buy only fine quality paddy. Rao said, “About 90 per cent of farmers in the state grow normal quality paddy. Even knowing this matter, how can the state government make an announcement like this? The Congress government has once again cheated the farmers of Telangana.”
KCR said that after the end of polls, the Congress seems to be not interested in the welfare of farmers, hence they are going against their promise and trying to deceive them once again. “Had they said before the election that they would only procure fine quality paddy, the farmers would have punished the Congress party. The Congress party is cheating the farmers in all kinds of ways by not giving Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bharosa. This is why the BRS party has taken up protests across the state to secure the rights of the peasants,” said KCR.
Rao expressed grief that the Congress government was still making the farmers cry by neglecting to buy paddy from the procurement centers. The BRS leader asked the party leaders to visit the procurement centres every day with protest programmes to reassure the farmers of the state and help them get them good remuneration for their crops. KCR reiterated that the BRS party was always ready to stand by the farmers to protect their rights.