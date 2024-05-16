BRS calls for protests across the state demanding purchase of grains

The BRS has called for protests across Telangana today, with the party president directing cadre to organise protest programs in all constituency centers of the state.

The BRS chief alleged that the Congress government is committing anti-farmer activities, specifically criticizing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's decision to only provide a bonus of 500 rupees per quintal for white rice, despite promising more during the MP elections.

CM Revanth Reddy has been accused by the BRS of deceiving farmers by only offering a bonus to small paddies, rather than to all rice farmers in the state.

KCR, the chief of the BRS, has advised party ranks to visit Vadla Kalla daily to reassure farmers and demand that the government immediately purchase grains at procurement centers.