BRS Leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy Passes Away Due to Illness
BRS leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy passed away on Friday while receiving treatment at a private hospital. He had been battling a brain infection for some time.
Family members have announced that his last rites will be conducted today at his native village, Maggampalli. Reddy's passing has saddened many in the political community and his supporters, who remember him for his contributions to the party and the region.
