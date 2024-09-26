Live
BRS leaders allege police raj in TG
Gadwal: BRS leaders have strongly condemned the ‘illegal’ arrests of TRS leaders who attempted to block ministers inspecting the Gattu Lift Irrigation Scheme in Gattu mandal on Wednesday. They criticised that questioning the government has now become a crime, with police frequently arresting TRS leaders for raising valid concerns.
In Jogulamba Gadwal district, BRS leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, along with other party leaders, was arrested by the police while on their way to meet state ministers. The leaders intended to submit a petition regarding farmers’ concerns, specifically related to the Gattu Lift Irrigation Scheme and the issue of loan waivers for farmers in the constituency.
Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, BRS state Secretary, and others accused the Revanth Reddy government of turning democratic governance into a police rule, with citizens being arrested for merely questioning unfulfilled promises. They urged the public to rebel against this oppressive regime, warning that in the future, raising a voice could be treated as a crime.They demanded immediate release of the district leaders who were being held at the Doddi police station.