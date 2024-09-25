BRS Leaders Condemn Illegal Arrests, Call for Protest Against Revanth Reddy's Government

Gadwal: Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, BRS State Secretary, Jogulamba Gadwal District BRS leaders have strongly condemned the illegal arrests of TRS leaders who attempted to block ministers inspecting the Gattu Lift Irrigation Scheme in Gattu Mandal today. They criticized the government, stating that it has failed to fulfill the promises made by the Congress party, including the complete waiver of farmers' loans. They claimed that questioning the government has now become a crime, with police frequently arresting TRS leaders for raising valid concerns.

The leaders further accused Revanth Reddy's government of turning democratic governance into police rule, with citizens being arrested for merely questioning unfulfilled promises. They urged the public to rebel against this oppressive regime, warning that in the future, raising a voice could be treated as a crime.

According to BRS leaders, the number of arrests under this government has surpassed any previous administration. Students, unemployed youth, government employees, and various groups questioning the government have been subjected to police harassment. They emphasized that the arrested district leaders, including Bass Hanumanthu, Kuruvapallayya, Mone Sachari, and Muni Tirumalesh, are currently being held at the Kt Doddi Police Station and demanded their immediate release.