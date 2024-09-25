  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BRS Leaders Condemn Illegal Arrests, Call for Protest Against Revanth Reddy's Government

BRS Leaders Condemn Illegal Arrests, Call for Protest Against Revanth Reddys Government
x
Highlights

Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, BRS State Secretary, Jogulamba Gadwal District BRS leaders have strongly condemned the illegal arrests of TRS leaders who attempted to block ministers inspecting the Gattu Lift Irrigation Scheme in Gattu Mandal today.

Gadwal: Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, BRS State Secretary, Jogulamba Gadwal District BRS leaders have strongly condemned the illegal arrests of TRS leaders who attempted to block ministers inspecting the Gattu Lift Irrigation Scheme in Gattu Mandal today. They criticized the government, stating that it has failed to fulfill the promises made by the Congress party, including the complete waiver of farmers' loans. They claimed that questioning the government has now become a crime, with police frequently arresting TRS leaders for raising valid concerns.

The leaders further accused Revanth Reddy's government of turning democratic governance into police rule, with citizens being arrested for merely questioning unfulfilled promises. They urged the public to rebel against this oppressive regime, warning that in the future, raising a voice could be treated as a crime.

According to BRS leaders, the number of arrests under this government has surpassed any previous administration. Students, unemployed youth, government employees, and various groups questioning the government have been subjected to police harassment. They emphasized that the arrested district leaders, including Bass Hanumanthu, Kuruvapallayya, Mone Sachari, and Muni Tirumalesh, are currently being held at the Kt Doddi Police Station and demanded their immediate release.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick