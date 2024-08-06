BRS MLC Kavitha Withdraws Default Bail Petition in Delhi Liquor case

In a significant development that has garnered nationwide attention, BRS MLC Kavitha has withdrawn her default bail petition in the Rouse Avenue court related to the ongoing Delhi Liquor Policy CBI case. The withdrawal comes amid mounting tension in the courtroom, as Judge Kaveri Baweja expressed frustration over the absence of Kavitha's legal representatives during the previous hearing, which had been adjourned.

During the session, Judge Baweja remarked that if the arguments were not forthcoming, the petition should be withdrawn. Consequently, the court set a new date for the final hearing, scheduled for tomorrow. In a swift response, Kavitha's lawyers chose to withdraw the petition today, just ahead of the anticipated hearing.

This unexpected move marks a crucial moment in the high-profile case, which has attracted significant media scrutiny and public interest across the nation. As proceedings continue, all eyes are now on the Rouse Avenue court, where the future of the case will unfold in the upcoming hearing.