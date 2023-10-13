BRS party Leaders along with the cadere Complains on Alampur MLA Dr VM Abraham to KTR

Some of the BRS Leaders along with the cadere were complained to the party chief in previous days.To day opposing the candidature of sitting Alampur MLA Dr VM Abraham they went to Pragati Bhavan in a huge number.

In a routine way CM KCR had announced the party tickets for sitting MLA s , as the leaders who have been joined in the BRS party form Congress party are opposing the candidature of Abraham.

The MLC Challa Venktramireddy had been appointed as the Election incharge of the Alampur Constituency on Thursday,and handed over the responsibility of the constituency.The way has been paved for a new person to get the party ticket instead of Abraham.

On Friday many key leaders and activists from various villages and mandals of the constituency left for the Pragati Bhavan and met KTR.

On this occasion the IT minister KTR has assured that the issue will be taken to the notice of Party chief CM KCR and,he will take decision which will be beneficial to the party .He also expected that the BRS party will get hattrick in the state assembly elections.







