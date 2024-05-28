BRS plans grand 3-day Formation Day decennial bash from June 1

The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to hold the ‘Dashabdi Utsavalu’ to mark the 10th Telangana Formation Day on behalf of the BRS party for three days starting from June 1.



The party has decided to have grand celebrations on June 1, 2 and 3. On June 1, a candlelight rally would be taken up from the Gun Park Martyrs Memorial to the Amara Jyoti at Tank Bund at 7 pm. On this occasion, floral tributes would be paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of Telangana state.

On the day of formation of Telangana, on June 2 to mark the tenth year, a meeting would be held at the party office Telangana Bhavan under the leadership of KCR. On the same day, fruit and sweets distribution programmes will be organised at many hospitals, orphanages and under the auspices of the party in Hyderabad.

On June 3, the closing ceremonies of the Dashabdi Utsavalu would be held in BRS party offices in all districts across the state. The party flag and national flag would be hoisted on this occasion. Sweets and fruits would be distributed in orphanages in respective districts. KCR reiterated that the honour of achieving Telangana and setting up the first government in its own state, achieving progress for a decade and setting Telangana as an example for the country belongs to the previous BRS government. He has also asked the leaders of the party and workers to participate in the closing ceremony on a large scale and make it successful by following the instructions given by the party from the village level to the state level.