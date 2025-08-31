BRS president KCR against 42 per cent BC quota: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth took a broadside at former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not extending support to the state government in providing 42 per cent BC quota in the ensuing Local Body elections.

Participating in the debate on the BC quota bill in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that the BRS Chief KCR was against the BC empowerment and creating hurdles for the enactment of the bill in the house. The BRS Legislator G Kamalakar's statement of his full support for the bill is admirable. But the party leadership is not happy and obstructing the bill with a malicious motive. The CM appealed to Kamalakar not to succumb pressure from BRS leadership and stop spreading misinformation to the weaker sections from the Assembly. Blaming each other by the BC community leaders is not a good sign for the backward communities, the CM said.

Further , CM Revanth Reddy held KCR responsible for not enhancing BC quota as the Panchayat Raj act 2018 enacted during the BRS rule does not permit the increase of quota beyond 50 percent. The CM questioned the BRS for not supporting the big dharna held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding the union government to approve the BC quota bills pending before the President of India. It was a clear sign of the lack of sincerity of BRS in increasing BC quota, the CM charged.

People have already given a mandate against BRS, the CM said warning the opposition party of facing public ire again and lose their stature if the party did not stop playing politics on BCs political empowerment. The opposition party influenced the Governor and stalled the promulgation of Ordinance for BC quota. The Governor forwarded the bills and ordinance to the President of India for approval but no positive response yet. Since the centre has not approved, the government decided to adopt a bill to lift a 50 percent cent cap on reservation in the assembly.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the state government wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for five times seeking an appointment but the PM has not responded positively .

Elaborating the state government's unstinted efforts to increase BC quota, the Chief Minister said that the Dedication Commission was constituted as per the High Court orders. Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah has filed a writ petition (Writ Petition No. 30381/2024) in the High Court, demanding that information be collected through the Dedication Commission and not through the BC Commission.We conducted a caste survey through the Dedication Commission to provide 42 percent reservation to the weaker sections.

Referring to BRS leader Kamalakar's statement that Rajasthan and Bihar encountered a lot of challenges , the CM said that Telangana government sent an official committee and ministers to study the policies in other states to resolve hurdles.

The CM said that the government has appointed the Dedication Commission only after examining the legal issues. This entire process of Caste Census started on February 4, 2024 and completed on February 4, 2025. " We worked diligently to enact a law for BC quota in a deadline of 365 days" .

The BC quota was approved in cabinet meeting before adopting a resolution in the Assembly. We sent two seperate bills to Governor to provide 42 per cent quota in education, empowerment and local bodies. The two bills have been pending with the President for the last 5 months, the Chief Minister said pointing out that some forces approached the High Court on local body elections and the court ordered to conduct the election by September 30.