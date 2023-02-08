BRS rule marked by misery: Congress

Warangal: People who believed that separate Telangana would end their problems were utterly disappointed by the BRS government, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said while addressing a gathering as part of Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra in the Warangal West constituency on Tuesday. He accused the KCR Government of diluting the welfare schemes such as Indiramma Houses introduced by the Congress in the united Andhra Pradesh.

"Telangana witnessed a phenomenal rise in suicides of farmers and unemployed youth. This apart, the BRS pushed the State into debt trap," Naini said. KCR who time and again reiterates that Telangana is an affluent State, failed to tackle the unemployment and starvation deaths, he alleged. BRS leaders failed to develop Warangal even though the city is covered under the Central government-funded schemes such as Smart City Mission, Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) etc," DCC chief said.

He alleged that the BRS people's representatives are more interested in land grabbing and settlements rather than focusing on issues faced by the people.

The DCC chief also launched a broadside against the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of betraying the trust of people. The Centre made the common man's life miserable by increasing the prices of diesel, petrol and LPG. The Centre also brought almost all the items taxable under the GST, thereby spiraling the prices of all essential commodities, he said.

The policies of the Centre benefited the Adanis, Ambanis and other corporate houses, Naini said, pointing to the privatisation of several public sector units (PSUs). "What about Narendra Modi's promise to bring back black money stashed in foreign banks and deposit Rs 15 lakh to every citizen's bank account," Naini questioned. He also recalled the people's problems after Modi's demonetization move. The Congress leaders distributed pamphlets of BJP and BRS' failures.

Corporator Thota Venkateshwarlu, G Sangeeth Kumar, Rahat Parveen, Y Bhaskar, Md Samad, Md Azgar and M Raj Kumar were among others present.