BRS to enlighten cadre on Centre's vendetta politics

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders will explain to the party rank and file the vendetta politics by the BJP government at the Centre against Telangana and read out a statement of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at the 'AtmeeyaSammelans' planned for the next one month starting the day after Ugadi festival.

The CM on Monday expressed confidence that the party would come back to power once again. The BRS chief in his statement listed the struggle by the party during the last two decades and the importance of going national level to party activists. He recalled how the State had transformed from a drought-hit region to a green Telangana.

The BRS chief said while the State was flourishing, the country was lagging behind. There is no drinking water and food for crores of people even after 75 years of independence. While countries like China, Singapore and South Korea were achieving wonderful progress, the country was grappling with caste and religious issues.

The Congress and BJP had no vision to rule the country; hence the party was renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi with an aim to have a new agenda. People of Telangana would never abandon BRS; the party would come to power once again, he asserted.