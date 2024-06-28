BRS will stand by the unemployed, says KTR

Hyderabad : BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the party would stand by the unemployed and take the government to task for not fulfilling promises made to youth made before the elections. A group of unemployed youth and students met KTR at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Rao said the government gave many promises to unemployed and that it was not paying attention to their issues.

Before the elections, large-scale advertisements on job calendar were given in all newspapers. Dates were announced as notifications, including schedules of about 10 exams. Not a single notification had been issued regarding them. The notifications should be released immediately, he demanded.

KTR said the Chief Minister had promised the unemployed to increase 2,000 jobs in Group-2 and Group-3 during the elections. In the first Cabinet meeting, the government lied to the unemployed saying it was bringing a mega DSC. Regarding Group-1, only 60 jobs were added to what was given by the previous government, he said.

“If they are asked to increase jobs, they try to escape citing technical reasons. The BRS will not spare the government under any circumstances, it will stand by the unemployed and fight for them,” he said.