BRS writ in HC directing EC to act against Konda Surekha for code violation

Hyderabad: Sravan Dasoju, the BRS spokesperson on Monday filed a writ in the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission to initiate action against Minister Konda Surekha for passing derogatory and defamatory comments against K Tarakarama Rao, MLA and BRS working president, during a press meet in Warangal, violating the model code of conduct. Her comments were widely published / circulated in the media, seriously damaging the goodwill and image of the BRS party and KTR.

The petitioner contended that Surekha, at a press conference made derogatory and defamatory statements against KTR stating that KTR is involved in phone-tapping case and that he will be sent to jail, that too when the investigating authority has not even named KTR as a suspect and without any authenticated material on record. She made the statement with an intent to deceive the general public and to divert and demotivate them in the ensuing Parliament elections and gain votes.

He also contended that Surekha has blatantly violated the guidelines/instructions issued by the Election Commission under the model code of conduct, which are effective from March 16 at the press conference, rather than speaking on various issues pertaining to her constituency, spoken against KTR and tarnished his image.

The petitioner complained to EC through e-mail dated April 8 seeking action against Surekha, which complaint was simply forwarded to the GHMC commissioner/district election officer, who has no jurisdiction over the issue. He submitted that the complaint ought to have sent to the district election officer, Warangal. He sought a direction to ask the CEC to refrain Surekha from speaking anything derogatory and defamatory against KTR or any BRS leader.

The writ may come up for hearing before a division bench in a day or two.

HC takes up news report as PIL: dumping of debris in Jalpally & Umdasagar lakes

The Telangana High Court on Monday converted a report in an English daily into a suo motu PIL. After the Metro project works commenced in the Old City land rates have escalated. With a view to make a quick buck, miscreants and land grabbers have resorted to dumping sand and debris in lakes located in and around the Old City.

Though residents around Jalpally and Umdasagar lakes in Chandrayangutta sought to know details of people resorting to such illegal filling of the lakes, their identity has not been revealed.

Justice M G Priyadarsini of the THC addressed a letter to the Chief Justice annexing the report and highlighted the rampant and illegal constructions in water bodies across the city, thereby choking lakes to death.

The judge said in the letter: “Encroachments in water body and water resources is, indeed a social evil and violation of the constitutional rights of the Citizens… whenever the rights of citizens are infringed by a couple of greedy men, the State is bound to act swiftly and evict all such encroachments and protect water bodies, which are the basic source of life. People of city are frustrated with rampant and frequent illegal encroachment of water bodies, which are the basic source of livelihood”.

The Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries (Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Irrigation and CAD), Commissioners of GHMC and , HMDA & Lake Protection Committee, Commissioner, Jalpally Municipality, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd, district collectors of Hyderabad and RR district have been listed as respondents. The suo motu PIL will come up for hearing before the CJ bench in a day or two.