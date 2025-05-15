BRSV demands probe into allocation of Indiramma houses

Gadwal: BRSV leader Kuruva Pallayya has raised serious apprehensions and demanding action regarding the allocation of Indiramma houses in the region. In his petition to the Superintendent at the MPDO in Aiza mandal headquarters, Kuruva Pallayya demanded a vigilance investigation into the irregularities and alleged corruption in the selection process of Indiramma housing beneficiaries across 28 Gram Panchayats and Aiza Municipality. He urged that the allocation of houses should be done transparently.

He stated that people with pucca houses, who are aligned with ruling Congress party leaders, are being allotted houses by paying bribes, while genuinely homeless and poor individuals are being neglected. Pallayya criticized that Indiramma house allotments are being made based on recommendation letters from Congress leaders, turning what should be a public welfare scheme into a politically motivated and biased distribution. He emphasized that true public governance means involving the villagers in Gram Sabhas, ensuring participatory decision-making to identify and support only deserving homeless poor people, without any bias, corruption.