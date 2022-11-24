Buddhavanam charms Bhutanese monks

Nagarjunasagar/Hyderabad: A high-level delegation of Bhutanese Buddhist monks led by Tenzin Nyamgyal, Central Buddhist Body, Thimphu, representing the International Buddhist Confederation, visited Buddhavanam, a Buddhist heritage park developed by Telangana government, on Thursday.

The tour was arranged under the instructions of Dr V Srinivasa Goud, Minister for Culture and Tourism, and facilitated by Mallepalli Laxmaiah, special officer, Buddhavanam project, and B Manohar Rao, MD, TSTDC. It was a guided tour in which Dr E Sivanagireddy, the Buddhist expert consultant, briefed the delegation on the advent of Buddhism and the Buddhist heritage of Telangana, Buddhism at Nagarjunakonda, and contribution of Acharya Nagarjuna. The delegation was received by K Sudhan Reddy and K Krantibabu, the Buddhavanam officials. Dr Sivanagi Reddy explained to the visiting monks on the concept and segments of Buddhavanam viz., Buddhacharithavam displayed with the five great events of Siddhartha Gautama's life; Jataka park in which 40 Jataka narratives are displayed; Meditation park where a 27-ft Buddha statue donated by Sri Lankan government is erected; and Stupa park in which 6 Indian and 7 South East Asian scale model Stupas are built.

He interpreted in the sculptural panel embellished with Buddhist themes that are encased to the railing, drum and dome portions of the Mahastupa and Pancha Dhyana Buddhas installed at the centre of the Mahastupa whose inside is created with sky effect, a rare feature in the entire Indian context developed under the guidance of Mallepalli Laxmaiah. The monks were so impressed by the design and interior of the Stupa , they resorted to meditation. The Bhutanese delegation was taken around and guided by DR Shyam Sunder Rao. They expressed their thanks to Tourism Minister Srinivasa Goud and Mallepalli Laxmaiah for the organising the tour and said that they were convinced to establish a Bhutanese Buddhist Monastery at Buddhavanam, the largest Buddhist Heritage Theme Park in Asia .The chief monk of Central Buddhist Body said that they would explore the possibilities of collaboration with Telangana Government in promoting Buddhist culture and education. The delegation also enjoyed the boat ride and visited the Island Museum at Nagarjunakonda.