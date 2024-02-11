Budget a jugglery of words & figures

Hyderabad: State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy termed the vote on account budget of the Congress government as the juggling of words and numbers of previous government.

He said on Saturday, the budget devoted more pages to bashing the earlier government and said nothing about the Congress electoral promises and how it is going to implement them.

The budget proposes Rs19,746 crore for agriculture and how it is going to meet the promises of Rythu Bharossa rechristened Rythu Bandhu scheme, farm loans waiver, crop insurance, farmers insurance, interest-free crop loans and seed development initiatives. The high decibel electoral promise of tenant farmers and farm labourers finds no place. It shows that the Congress government intended to take farmers for a ride and its Farmer’s Declaration in Warangal was an eye wash.

Similarly, its BC Declration unveiled in Kamareddy giving statutory backing to BC Sub-Plan was thrown into the trash bin. The government talked about strengthening the Gram Panchayat and quoted Dr BR Amebdkar and the 73rd amendment. However, it removed democratically elected village Sarpanchs appointing special officers. Does it mean that elections will not be held this year? It reflects the Congress party’s past history of not holding elections for decades. Besides, Rs 11,000 crore allocated for urban development is insufficient, the BJP leaders said. The Union Minister termed the discrimination shown towards BCs vis a vis minorities exposes its anti-BC government. The government allocated Rs 2,200 crore for 15 per cent of minorities and Rs 8,000 crore for the BC which constitute more than 50 per cent of the population.

Calling the medical and health got a raw deal with the mere allocation of Rs 11,000 crore and asked if it implemented the Rajiv Arogya Sri programme and how much it allocated against the requirement to implement the same. Also, strengthening the government hospitals.

The allocation of Rs 28,000 for irrigation shows is not at all enough to complete the ongoing irrigation projects on River Krishna.