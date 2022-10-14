Bura Narasaiah Goud to join BJP

Hyderabad: The TRS suffered a jolt before the byelection in the Munugodu assembly constituency as party senior leader and former MP Bura Narasaiah Goud has quit the party and will be joining the BJP soon.

Party sources said that Narasaiah Goud met BJP national president J P Nadda and would be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah probably on Saturday.

Narasaiah Goud was unhappy that TRS had denied him the party ticket to contest the Munugodu byelection. He said he belongs to Munugodu and has good support from the majority Goud community.

Narasaiah Goud raised the first banner of revolt against the TRS when he was not invited to attend the party programmes held recently. He also criticized Energy Minister G Jagaish Reddy for not supporting the BCs to grow in politics.

The first round of talks between Narasaiah Goud and BJP state joining committee chairman Eatala Rajender were held a few days back and the BJP leaders, it is learnt, assured him that he would be given the party ticket in the next Assembly elections from one of the assembly segments in old Nalgonda district.