Cabinet Sub-Committee clears key employee demands

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at strengthening employee welfare and administrative efficiency, the Telangana Cabinet Sub-Committee, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, on Tuesday approved a series of demands raised by government employee associations. The meeting, attended by senior ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Advisor Dr K Keshava Rao, reviewed both implemented and pending demands, signalling a proactive stance on staff-related issues.

Among the demands already in force are the sanctioning of two Dearness Allowances (DAs), with one released in July and another scheduled in six months. The government is also releasing Rs 700 crore monthly to clear pending employee bills, a measure already underway. Other implemented steps include the constitution of a Joint Staff Council, a Medical Invalidation Committee, restoration of officials transferred during elections, and regular Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs).

The Sub-Committee also approved several new demands. These include finalising the long-awaited Employees’ Health Card Scheme, with stakeholder consultations scheduled for September 8. The Secretariat quota has been raised to 12.5 per cent, and temporary inter-local cadre deputations under G.O. 317 will be considered favourably. Reorganisation of Gram Panchayat Secretaries and regular clearance of vehicle hire charges were also greenlit.

Further, the government extended the cut-off date for PRC 2020 bill settlements to March 31, 2026, and agreed to examine cadre-to-cadre repatriation of Telangana employees serving in Andhra Pradesh. Proposals for a Nursing Directorate and additional cadre strength in new districts are under review, while a committee has been tasked with expediting pending ACB/Vigilance cases.

Special allowances for teaching doctors in remote areas will be referred to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC), and Education Department issues will be addressed in a separate meeting with the Secretary. The Sub-Committee reiterated the government’s commitment to employee welfare, promising continued engagement and resolution of outstanding concerns. This comprehensive response marks a shift toward inclusive governance and administrative responsiveness in Telangana.