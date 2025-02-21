Campaign intensified as leaders leaving nothing to chances

Karimnagar: With the time approaching for the Karimnagar-Medak-Adilabad-Nizamabad Graduate & Teachers MLC elec-tions, politics has become more interesting.

A total of 56 Graduates MLC candidates and 15 Teachers MLC candidates are in the fray. Leaders are conducting a fierce cam-paign in support of candidates.

BC and Transport Minister Ponnam Prab-hakar, IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud have campaigned extensively for Congress candidate Narender Reddy in Ka-rimnagar and Peddapalli districts.

In support of BJP Graduates and Teacher MLC candidates Anji Reddy and Komuraiah, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and key BJP leaders al-so campaigned in Karimnagar and Pedda-palli districts. Union Minister Kishan Reddy campaigned in Sangareddy. Rajya Sabha member Laxman and Malkajgagiri MP Etala Rajender campaigned on behalf of BJP MLC candidates in Siddipet.

However, in Medak and Karimnagar joint districts, in-charge ministers, ministers rep-resenting the district and MLAs are formu-lating a campaign strategy for the victory of Congress candidate Narender Reddy. With this, Congress candidate Narender Reddy has pinned his hopes on them. There is a discussion that Narendra Reddy has a chance of winning only if he works hard at the ground level.

It is learned that the Congress party candi-date is making campaign arrangements in Siddipet, Medak, and Sangareddy districts in the next two to three days. There is a tight competition between the Congress and BJP candidates in the Graduate and Teacher MLC elections.

In the Teacher MLC elections, it is known that there is a competition between the PRTU’s Teachers’ candidate Vanga Ma-hender Reddy and the BJP’s candidate Mal-ka Komuraiah.

Ashok Kumar supported by the TPTF and M Sudhakar Reddy, who previously contested the MLC elections and came third, are also in the fray.

Professor Harikrishna, who resigned from his professorship and became known to the student world through Winners Publication, is campaigning in his own style. Leaders of several associations are campaigning in his support. The Aam Aadmi Party has an-nounced its support for Laksh International School Chairman Mushtaq Ali. The young Mustaf Ali is campaigning by organising meetings in the joint district.

Former TRASMA president Yadagiri Shekhar Rao is also in the race and prepared for the contest, campaigning by meeting graduates of different parts of the district. Former Mayor of Karimnagar and former Chairman of Telangana Civil Supply Corporation Sar-dar Ravinder Singh, expected for the candi-dature from BRS, but all hopes got into vain. Even the party is not interested in con-testing in the election hence he filed the nomination as an independent candidate.

In the voters’ list, looking at the new and old districts, joint Karimnagar district is at the forefront. Out of the 3.55 lakh voters in the 4 united districts and 15 new districts, 1,60,260 graduates are enrolled in the old Karimnagar district.

In the Teachers’ constituency, 18,953 people have registered out of a total of 27,088 voters. In any case, the new, joint Karimna-gar district is at the top in terms of voters, so all the leaders are paying special attention to this district. In the Teachers and Graduates constituencies, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district stood at the last position with the lowest votes.