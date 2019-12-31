Candidates told to submit election expenses every day: Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy said voters list has been published in connection with the municipal elections and those, who have doubts and objections, should meet the authorities concerned before January 2. On Tuesday, the Collector held a meeting with the representatives of recognized political parties over the ensuing municipal elections and voters list at Pragathi Bhawan at the Collectorate here.



Narayana Reddy said the list of draft voters has been published in the municipalities on Monday along with displaying in the municipal office and the draft was handed over to political parties. Those, who have any objections on this voters list, should apply to the relevant municipalities on or before January 2. If the caste details are incorrect, people are suggested to apply till January 1. Saying that he will check the Te-Poll, the Collector said all the objections received will be considered on January 3 and the final list will be published on January 4. No changes will be made once the final list is published, he clarified.

Reservations for the civic polls will be decided only after the publication of the final list. In respect of reservation, the authorities will act in accordance with rules and regulations. Those, who have completed 18 years as on January 1, 2019, and those applied for Form 8 till January 6, will be included in the supplementary list.

The State Election commission will issue notification regarding the elections on January 7. Returning Officers will issue a notification in their jurisdiction on January 8 and nominations could be filed from that date, the Collector said. January 10 is the last date for submission of nominations. Nomination rejections will be taken up till January 12 and decision on appeals will be made on January 13. The list of candidates after withdrawals will be prepared on January 14 and elections will be conducted on January 22, through traditional ballot paper.





Collector Reddy told the candidates to submit election expenses each day and must follow the mandate of Election Commission. Voter slips will be distributed by the electoral system, which should be completed in advance. A single slip will make the remaining BLOs liable.

The meeting was attended by Joint Collector Venkateshwarlu, District Revenue Officer Anjaiah, Municipal Commissioner John Samson and other Commissioners and representatives of various political parties.