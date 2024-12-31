Celebrate New Year without troubling others: SP Goush Alam

Adilabad: District SP Goush Alam informed that the up-coming 2025 New Year celebrations should be celebrated across the district amidst happi-ness and in a peaceful atmosphere.

On this occasion, the District SP advised the people of the district to follow several instruc-tions.

He informed that special teams will be formed and patrol continuously to ensure that no untoward incidents occur, especially at midnight.

He said 30 special checkpoints will be set up across the district on December 31.

He advised the people to provide information to Dial 100 in case of any emergency. He ad-vised that New Year celebrations should be celebrated without causing any inconvenience to others in urban and rural areas.

He advised that the New Year celebrations should be completed by 12:30 am,

DJs and sound systems are not allowed on December 31st, and that legal action will be taken against any activities that violate the rules and regulations, such as driving under the influence of alcohol.

Wishing all the people of the district, police personnel and officials a happy New Year, he advised that action will be taken if the rules and regulations are violated, and that everyone should cooperate with the police system.