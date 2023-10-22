Centre conspiring to halt BRS: KTR

Hyderabad: Is the Union Government conspiring to create a serious economic crisis in Telangana and disrupt the implementation of the welfare schemes to besmirch the reputation of the BRS government during the election period? BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged here on Saturday.



In an informal interaction with the media, KTR said that the Centre has been trying to squeeze the Telangana government financially by not releasing the funds due to the state thereby hampering the implementation of a slew of the schemes. KTR said Union Minister RP Singh’s recent comments on the stoppage of approved loans from the REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) to the Telangana state was a stark example of the Centre’s vengeful attitude and expression of jealousness of the development that was taking place in the state under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He said BJP could do anything to create hurdles. “It is even putting hurdles for the Telangana Discoms to stop power supply to the farming sector, domestic and industrial needs in the run up to the elections. BJP should understand that such cheap tricks will not work in Telangana”, KTR said.

He lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making ‘ridiculous’ comments against KCR. “Modi is a good actor. The PM made the promise to double the farmers’ income, achieve a 5 trillion economy and the promise of Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account and housing for all but not a single assurance has been fulfilled,” he asked.

He also reacted sharply to AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that the BRS was the B- team of the BJP. The relationship between Congress and BJP is that of a wife and husband. It was proved in Nizamabad and Karimnagar Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The two national parties also rubbed shoulders in the local body elections, he added.

KTR said the Congress claims to be a secular party but entered into political understanding with the right-wing parties, he said the sand, land and mining mafia flourished in the Congress regime. It was the BRS government which brought reforms in the mining industry and increased revenues from it.

KTR exuded confidence that BRS will win more than 98 seats than the last elections. The Congress was struggling to find the candidates in more than 40 assembly constituencies and the BJP will forfeit the deposits in all 119 assembly segments in the upcoming elections. “BRS is ahead in campaign and will be ahead in results too,” he said.

Replying to a question on whether the T protagonist Kodandaram would join BRS, KTR said that they don’t need him. Kodandaram is supporting Bali Devata (Sonia Gandhi) and Muddapappu (Rahul Gandhi). We don't need him,” he said.

Referring to the Congress guarantees, he said people were watching how Congress in Karnataka promised free power and has failed to supply. The state is reeling under acute power shortage and has declared a power holiday to industries. On the contrary, Telangana is in top gear in per capita income and per capita power consumption in the country and is the only state which spends the highest for minority welfare.