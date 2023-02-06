Centre creating hurdles in development of Telangana: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday while presenting the budget in the Assembly lashed out at the Centre and said that the Union government created hurdles in the development of Telangana. He also said that even when Telangana was achieving significant development through its own efforts, the Central government has been creating hurdles very often.



He added that in order to complete the irrigation projects within the shortest time, Telangana government resorted to off-budget borrowings well within the limits of FRBM Act.

Despite facing financial constraints, Telangana emerged as a strong economically developed state. He said rural and urban areas accorded equal importance in the allocation of funds. He recalled GSDP was only 12 per cent before formation of Telangana. He added the Telangana development model is a guiding force to the country. Now GSDP rate more than 13 per cent, he said. He informed that Niti Aayog praised Telangana for adopting progressive policies. Telangana contribution in the national GDP is 4.9 per cent, he said. Telangana government proposes Rs 2,90,396 crore budget outlay in 2023 -2024 financial year.



Earlier he said, said that the budget will be as per the aspirations of people of the Telangana.

Harish Rao offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy at Jubilee Hills. Talking to reporters, Harish Rao said that the budget would have balance between welfare and development. Telangana State has been matching towards progress despite of a raw deal from the Centre, he alleged. He said though not a single rupee was coming from Centre the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taking forward the state with the only aim of development. He said that the Telangana has become a role model for the country with its schemes.