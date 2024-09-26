Chakali Ailamma’s Struggled for Social Justice and Dignity is a Beacon of Inspiration: MP Mallu Ravi

Nagar Kurnool: In honor of the 129th birth anniversary of the courageous woman fighter, Chakali Ailamma, a grand event was organized on Thursday by the District Backward Classes Welfare Department at the Integrated District Offices Complex's meeting hall. The celebration was attended by Nagar Kurnool Member of Parliament Dr. Mallu Ravi, MLC for Local Bodies Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy, Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh, DCCB Chairman Mamillapalli Vishnuvardhan Reddy, DFO Rohith Gopidi, and Additional Collector Deva Sahayam, who paid tribute by garlanding Ailamma's portrait.

The event began with the lighting of a lamp by Dr. Mallu Ravi, MP for Nagar Kurnool, who spoke about the inspiration drawn from Chakali Ailamma’s relentless fight against the feudal system during the Telangana armed struggle. He highlighted that her struggle for social justice and self-respect serves as a model for all. He emphasized that her bravery and courage should be an example for today's generation.

The government is officially celebrating her birth anniversary to ensure that the younger generation inherits the spirit of Ailamma’s fight. He urged everyone to work towards the upliftment of the poor in line with Ailamma's ideals. District Collector Badavath Santosh praised Chakali Ailamma, calling her a valiant woman who fought for land, sustenance, and freedom.

He reminded the audience that Ailamma, who stood as a symbol of women’s resistance, breathed life into the farmers' movement against the dominance of feudal lords. He noted that her boldness, bravery, and courage continue to inspire everyone. The event was also attended by BC Welfare Department District Officer Khaja Najeem Ali Apsar, various district officials, representatives of different organizations, and employees.