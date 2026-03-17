Charlapalli–Shalimar Express gets new stop at Basta

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Railways has approved an experimental stoppage for Train No. 18046/18045 Charlapalli–Shalimar–Charlapalli Express at Basta railway station beginning this week. The new halt is expected to benefit passengers travelling from nearby areas by improving connectivity along the route. According to an official release issued by South Central Railway, the stoppage will come into effect from 17 March 2026 for Train No. 18046 departing from Charlapalli and from 18 March 2026 for Train No. 18045 departing from Shalimar. This arrangement will remain on an experimental basis until further instructions.

As per the revised schedule, Train No. 18046 Charlapalli–Shalimar Express will arrive at Basta at 09.36 hrs and depart at 09.37 hrs. It will reach Rupsa earlier at 09.23 hrs and Jaleswar later at 10.00 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 18045 Shalimar–Charlapalli Express will arrive at Basta at 14.36 hrs and depart at 14.37 hrs, reaching Jaleswar at 14.23 hrs and Rupsa at 14.48 hrs.

Railway officials said the temporary stoppage was introduced to assess passenger demand and operational feasibility at Basta station. Based on response, authorities will decide if the halt should be made permanent.