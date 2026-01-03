Charminar businessman held for possessing illegal pistol

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) Special Crime Team, in a joint operation with the Hussaini Alam police, has apprehended a 29-year-old man for the illegal possession of a 0.7 mm country-made pistol. The accused reportedly purchased the firearm from Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 80,000.

The arrested individual has been identified as Amjad Khan, a resident of Khilwat who operates a business near Charminar. According to the police, Amjad Khan had recently returned to Hyderabad after a stint working in Saudi Arabia.

Investigations revealed that approximately ten months ago, he procured the illegal weapon from Avinash Kallu, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. The transaction was allegedly facilitated by a mediator named Amith, a native of Madhya Pradesh currently residing in the BHEL area of Hyderabad. Police officials stated that Amjad Khan kept the pistol in his possession with the intention of threatening and intimidating the general public.

While Khan has been taken into custody, the two intermediaries, Avinash and Amith, are currently absconding.

Following the arrest, the Hyderabad City Police issued an advisory urging anyone in illegal possession of arms or weapons to deposit them at their local police stations immediately. The department emphasised that it is maintaining strict surveillance over anti-social elements and will continue to act swiftly to maintain law and order.