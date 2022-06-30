Check TS 10th Class Result Name Wise with Hall-ticket Number

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has announced that it released class X results. The students who attended the class 10th exams are anxiously waiting to see their results online on the official websites. However, a few students have doubts about how to check their results online on the results portal. Don't worry if you are one of them. We will guide you in checking your class 10th exam results using your name and a hall ticket number.

Here are the steps to check your results on official result portals like Manabadi, and bse.telangana.gov.in:

• Keep your hall ticket number handy with you.

• Visit the official portal to check the results.

• It directs you to the home page of the portal.

• On the home page, click the TS 10th Class Results link.

• Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth (if required) on the results page.

• It then displays the results on the desktop with subject-wise marks and pass/fail status.

• Take a print of the results and keep it safe for future use.