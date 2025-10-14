Cherlapalli Jail a trailblazer in prison reforms: Bandi Sanjay



Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar praised the progressive prison reforms and initiatives being implemented at Cherlapalli Central Jail, stating they will serve as a model for the entire country.

During his visit to the facility on Monday, the Minister lauded the Telangana Prisons Department, particularly Director General Soumya Mishra, for transforming the concept of "custody-care-correction" into a practical and humane reality.

The Minister highlighted several welfare measures, including the provision of insurance coverage for inmates and interest-free loan facilities for their families. He also commended the department’s initiative to fund the education of children of female prisoners in private schools, calling it a "remarkable and compassionate step."

Bandi Sanjay was welcomed by DG Soumya Mishra and senior officials. He toured various sections of the jail, inspecting the industries operated by inmates and the products they manufacture. He visited the cowshed, where he personally fed the cattle and named one of the cows ‘Krishna’. He also explored the recreation club, the ball flower garden, and observed honey extraction.

Officials provided a detailed presentation, outlining the evolution of Cherlapalli Jail since its establishment 25 years ago. They informed the Minister that the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 11.60 crore for the jail’s development, of which Rs 11.30 crore has already been utilised for infrastructure and welfare improvements.

The Minister was briefed on the wide-ranging reforms introduced under DG Soumya Mishra’s leadership. These include video 'Mulakhat' facilities enabling inmates to connect with their families remotely, the introduction of insurance schemes, and expanded educational opportunities leading to formal degrees. Health services have been significantly upgraded, with expert doctors appointed and over 150 inmates undergoing daily medical check-ups. Each prisoner now has a personalised health profile, and daily yoga, meditation, and physical education training sessions are conducted.

A skill development centre is being established to provide vocational training. Upon release, many inmates are being employed at petrol pumps with a minimum monthly wage of Rs 18,000. The Minister also noted that the welfare of prison staff is being prioritised, with the department’s efforts having been recognised with the prestigious Skoda Award.

Bandi Sanjay praised the vision and execution of DG Soumya Mishra, stating that other states should emulate Telangana’s model. He proposed organising a special fair in Hyderabad to showcase and sell high-quality products made by inmates, assuring that the Central Government would extend full support to the department.