Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launches first phase of financial support under Indiramma housing scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has formally launched the first phase of financial assistance under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, providing Rs 1 lakh each to beneficiaries who have completed house construction up to the basement level.

In a ceremonial event, the Chief Minister handed over cheques worth Rs 1 lakh to several beneficiaries from districts including Vikarabad, Khammam, Ranga Reddy, Suryapet, Mahbubnagar and Siddipet.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, several MLCs, MLAs, and senior officials from the housing department were present at the event.

Minister Ponguleti stated that a total of 2,019 beneficiaries have completed their houses up to the basement stage and an amount of Rs 20.19 crore has been credited directly to their bank accounts as part of the disbursement.