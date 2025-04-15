Chief Minister Revanth Reddy leads delegation to Japan to boost Telangana's investment prospects

Hyderabad: A high-level delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to embark on a week-long official visit to Japan, aimed at attracting investments and fostering collaboration in industrial and technological sectors.

The visit, scheduled from 16 to 22 April, will cover key Japanese cities including Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Osaka and Hiroshima. The delegation will engage in strategic discussions with several major companies, industrial leaders and institutional representatives across Japan.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by senior government officials, and the visit forms part of the state's broader mission to promote Telangana as a premier investment destination.

During the tour, the delegation will also participate in the inauguration of the Telangana Pavilion at the upcoming ‘Osaka World Expo - 2025’, marking a significant step in the state's global outreach efforts.

The visit is expected to strengthen Telangana’s industrial ties with Japan and open new avenues for economic and technological cooperation.