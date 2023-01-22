Chief Secretary reviews Kanti Velugu progress

Gadwal: Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari on Saturday asked the district officials to take all steps to avoid any inconvenience to the people coming to get their eyes tested as part of the Kanti Velugu programme. She insisted that they provide quality services to the public besides spectacles to the needy.

The CS along with Medical and Health Secretary Rizvi and Family Welfare Commissioner Swetha interacted with District Collectors via a video conference on the ongoing programme and enquired about its progress. The district medical officials explained to the CS about the camps and the progress as of 19th and 20th of January. As many as 3,81,426 tests were conducted and 97,335 people were provided with reading glasses. The CS directed them to update data about the eye camps every morning at 9 45am. She asked them to depute quality control teams to inspect the camps. Collectors should monitor the programme and take appropriate steps wherever necessary for the success of the programme. The CS also told the officials to conduct special camps for journalists, police, court staff etc., by utilising the buffer teams in the next 15 days . District Collector Valluri Kranti informed that 6,158 eye screening tests were performed and 1,448 reading glasses were distributed. Additional Collector Apoorva Chauhan, DMHO Dr Sashikala, other officials participated in the conference.