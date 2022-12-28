Chikkala Rama Rao elected as CESS chairman

Sircilla: Chikkala Rama Rao was unanimously elected as the Chairman of Sircilla Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS).

CESS Election Officer B Mamata announced on Tuesday that his election was unanimous as a single nomination was filed for the post. Similarly Devarakonda Tirupathi has been elected as the Vice Chairman of the CESS.

Chikkala Rama Rao won as Director of CESS Thangallapalli while Devarakonda Tirapathi was elected as Director of CESS Konaraopet. Officials and many public representatives congratulated the newly elected Chairman and Vice Chairman.