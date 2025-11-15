Childhood is beautiful; every child must be given chance to experience it: DC

“Today’s children are the future nation builders,” said district collector Sneha Sabharish. On the occasion of Children’s Day, a walkathon was organised on Friday from the Warangal Police Commissionerate to the collectorate, in coordination with the Women Development and Child Welfare department, District Child Protection Unit, Child Helpline, Anti–Human Trafficking Unit Police, and NGOs--FMM, SSS, Don Bosco and Navajeevan.

Later, she attended a programme at the collectorate, chaired over by District Welfare Officer J Jayanti. The collector said childhood is beautiful and that everyone has the responsibility to ensure that every boy/girl gets to experience it. If children are guided on the right path from an early age by instilling good behaviour and human values, it will lay a strong foundation for the nation's future.

She emphasised that it is the responsibility of both individuals and families to ensure children’s rights are not violated; no gender discrimination occurs. If efforts are made in this direction, today’s children will become tomorrow’s creators of an ideal society.

Jayanti said from November 14 to 20, week-long programmes will be conducted, including competitions in drawing, essay-writing, elocution, singing and dancing for children in child care institutions.

Later, the collector, along with officials from relevant departments and representatives of voluntary organisations, watched a dance performance by Anganwadi preschool children from the ICDS Hanumakonda Project. They congratulated the children, presented them prizes and released peace doves and balloons.