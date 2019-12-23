Chilkur Balaji temple priest Rangarajan visits Yadadri

Yadadri: Chief priest of Chilkur Balaji temple Rangarajan stated that everyone should cooperate for the development of Yadadri shrine. On Monday, he visited Yadadri and after having the darshan of Lord Srilaxminarsimha Swamy at Balalayam, he examined the works of the temple and expressed his pleasure over the structures being constructed as per the Agama Shastra.



Speaking on the occasion, he said saint Ramadasu had earlier constructed the temple for Lord Rama at Bhadrachalam and Somanath temple was reconstructed by some persons in Gujarat. But nowhere in the history, temples were constructed with the money from the State exchequer.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's name would remain forever in the history for the reconstruction of Yadadri shrine," he said.