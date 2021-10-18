Chock-a-block on Vijayawada-Hyderabad NH-65

Choutuppal: As people return from their native places to Hyderabad, Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway on Sunday witnessed witnessed heavy traffic. Heavy traffic jam at choutuppal was observed.

On the way to Hyderabad, the vehicles were moving at snail pace due to heavy traffic jam and were seen on halt for about kilometer distance. Heavy traffic jam was witnessed at Patangi toll plaza. Motorists seemed to have suffered due to the traffic jam