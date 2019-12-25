Christmas celebrated on a grand note in Khammam

Khammam: The Christmas celebrations were conducted on a grand note across the district on Wednesday.

The Christians visited the churches and took part in the midnight mass besides exchanging greetings.

Later, special prayers were held at churches and cakes were cut.

Meanwhile, the e churches across the district witnessed heavy rush in the morning hours. Pastors conducted special prayers on the day.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar visited a church and extended greetings to the people.

Similarly, local legislators in the districts took part in the celebrations held in their respective constituencies.

