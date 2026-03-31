CID Issues Notice to BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has issued notices to MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy over allegations that he disrupted police duties and traffic management during the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara. He is also accused of making inappropriate remarks against police personnel and allegedly delivering statements intended to incite religious animosity.

According to the notice, Kaushik Reddy has been directed to appear for questioning on 4 April at 11:30 am.

Responding to the development, Kaushik Reddy expressed distress, stating it was unfortunate that the CID had issued notices targeting both him and his family despite, he claims, no wrongdoing on his part. He criticised what he described as harassment of family members, including those of other party colleagues, simply for raising questions against the government.

He asserted that while authorities are free to take political or legal action against him, extending such actions to family members is unjust. Addressing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he urged that any action be directed solely at him rather than his relatives.

Despite the notice, Kaushik Reddy maintained that he would not retreat. He said he would continue to question the government until public promises are fulfilled, emphasising that his actions are driven by responsibility towards the people rather than personal interest.

He further stated that dissent cannot be silenced and vowed to persist in holding the government accountable.