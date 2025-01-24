City police’ Annual Sports and Games Meet-2025 concludes

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand has emphasised that sports increase willpower, ability to overcome setbacks and strengthen self-confidence, during the closing ceremony of the four-day Annual Sports and Games Meet-2025 organised by the police. The ceremony was concluded on Thursday at the Shivakumar Lal Gosha Mahal Police Stadium. It was attended by A Santhi Kumari, Chief Secretary.

The CS presented trophies and medals to winners. CAR Headquarters emerged as the winner and CSW-Task Force teams second. Later, the Sports and Games Meet Flag was presented, marking conclusion of the meet.

Santhi Kumari praised the city police for its efforts. “Everyone should have time for sports in their lives. Playing sports makes them mentally strong, not just physically. Hence, more such programmes should be organised,” he said.

Anand praised the employees for their competitive spirit and sportsmanship. He thanked officers and all participants for making the meet a grand success.

About 2,000 men and women of city police participated in various sports events in four days. In a few days championships will also be organised at State level. He said no matter how much work pressure is there, one should make time for fitness.

The ceremony was attended by Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP (law and order), Nanditha Mann, P Vishwa Prasad Additional CP (traffic), Parimala Hana Nutan, Joint CP (admin), Rakshita Krishna Murthy, DCP, CAR Headquarters, Hyderabad. Other zonal wings officers and employees participated in the events.