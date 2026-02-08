Civic poll momentum favours Congress in Karimnagar: Sridhar Babu

Karimnagar: Ministerfor IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Saturday expressed confidence that the Congress party is set to secure a decisive victory in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections by winning a majority of divisions.

The Minister was speaking while participating in an election campaign organised at Algunur village under the 8th Division in support of Congress candidate Gopu Malla Reddy. Citing survey reports, Sridhar Babu said Congress candidates are likely to win in 40 to 45 divisions. He claimed that the BRS and BJP are facing an inevitable defeat and are struggling for political survival.

Sridhar Babu alleged that despite ideological differences, the BRS and BJP have entered into a secret understanding purely for electoral gains. He said trusting these parties would only lead to losses and asserted that meaningful development was not possible under their leadership. Criticising the previous BRS government, he alleged that no significant development had taken place during its ten-year rule.

Highlighting the welfare initiatives of the Congress government, the Minister said sustainable development was possible only under Congress governance, with a strong focus on the poor and marginalised sections. He said the Congress government had resumed issuing new ration cards and allowed fresh enrolments, while also supplying fine rice instead of coarse rice to ensure food security.

He further listed key welfare measures, including free bus travel for women, up to 200 units of free electricity, LPG cylinders at Rs 500, and the distribution of interest-free loans on four occasions. He said eligible beneficiaries were also being provided Indiramma houses to help fulfil their dream of owning a home.

Recalling employment initiatives, Sridhar Babu said Group-I, Group-II, Group-III and Group-IV examinations have been conducted and recruitment processes initiated.

He appealed to voters to elect Gopu Malla Reddy with an overwhelming majority and assured that a special development plan would be prepared for Algunur, including the development of the Algunur crossroads into a model junction. Manakondur MLA Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana also addressed the gathering and described Gopu Malla Reddy as an accessible and service-oriented leader. He assured full cooperation and priority funding for development works in Algunur if the Congress candidate is elected.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankith Multi Speciality Hospitals Managing Director Dr Kavvampally Anuradha said Gopu Malla Reddy comes from a modest farming background and is committed to village development and public service. She appealed to the people to ensure his victory with a huge majority.

SUDA Chairman Komatireddy Narender Reddy, Congress candidate Gopu Malla Reddy, Division Congress president Thammanaveni Ramesh Yadav, Mandal Congress president Bandari Ramesh, and other party leaders were present.