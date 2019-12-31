Civic polls in 6 municipalities in Mancherial

Mancherial: District Collector Bharathi Hollikeri ordered the officials to follow strictly election code of conduct in civic polls, at a review meeting with political parties, officials at her chamber in Mancherial on Tuesday.



The Collector said that municipal elections will be held in six municipalities in the district – 36 wards in Mancherial; 22 wards in Kyathanpalli municipality; 15 in Luxettipet, 34 in Bellampalli, 18 in Chennuru, and 25 in Naspur.

For the total 150 wards, 383 polling stations were identified. There are a total of 2,48, 553 voters including 1,25,154 men, 123, 375 women and 24 others.

Bharathi said that the political parties should not campaign within 100 metre radius surrounding the polling stations and should not conduct public meetings, rallies, loud speakers without permission. She further said that the contestants should not spend money more than Rs one lakh, and candidates should submit their expenditure details after elections within 45 days. Government employees, contract, and out-sourcing employees should not participate in promotion works of the elections and serious action will be taken on those, who violate election model code of conduct, she added.

District Revenue Officer Rajeshwar, Election officer Nayab, Tahsildar Srinivas, Election Observer Rajani, various political party leaders and others were present at the meeting.