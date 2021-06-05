Civil supplies stood top on list in vaccination drive in Rangareddy district

Hyderabad: Following the government rolled out vaccination drive for super-spreaders in the State last week to arrest the spread of the deadliest coronavirus, the Civil Supply Department in Rangareddy district emerged top on the list of all the 25 categories by finishing the task in just six days.

Besides dealers, agents, and workers of fair price shops and oil companies under the civil supplies department, the auto rickshaw and cab drivers under the transportation department, workers from Food Corporation, and Journalists are among the list. GHMC alone had to cover almost nine categories that include vegetable vendors, Kirana shop owners, Liquor shop owners, iron shop owners, street vendors, flower vendors, chicken and mutton vendors, and fish sellers.

However, the civil supplies department has finished its task on Wednesday especially in the Rangareddy district where a significant decline in covid-19 cases was reported off late.

Saroornagar circle that covers a large part of the Rangareddy district with areas like LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Lingampally, and Rajendranagar, has ensured vaccination to over three thousand members that include agents and staff of Fair Price Shops, Gas Agencies, and Petrol Pumps in just six days.

The mammoth task to vaccinate over three thousand members has been completed under the supervision of Assistant Civil Supplies Officer Saroornagar Circle, Bala Saroja who was seen shuttling between the centre and the administrative office to put in place the measures under the instructions of the Joint Commissioner to make the drive successful.

Elaborating the mammoth measures taken to vaccinate the super spreaders under her operational area, Bala Saroja said, "We have a total 218 FP shops in Saroornagar circle out of overall 919 such shops under Rangareddy district. Similarly, there are around 28 gas agencies and over 40 petrol pumps in the entire Saroornagar circle that together form a base of over 3000 agents and staff members from Fair Price Shops, Gas Agencies, and Petrol Pumps. The task to vaccinate over three thousand members has been completed in six days." Explaining that the vaccination drive kick-started on May 28 and completed on June 2, she said, "We have formed a total of three centres in the entire Saroornagar to ensure smooth conduct of the vaccination drive. Almost all the agents and their staff members of Fair Price Shops, Gas Agencies, and Petrol Pumps have been covered under the drive successfully."

Reacting to the reports that fair price shops in the city and suburban areas are remain shut despite two consecutive days passed of the month, she said, "As most of the dealers and their staff members have received their jabs of late, it has been decided to hold the distribution of ration." The beneficiaries will start receiving their grains from the 5thof June without fail," she asserted.