Mahabubnagar: Clear applications on time, Collector directs industries dept officials
District Collector G Ravi Nayak has directed the concerned authorities of Industries Department to thoroughly scrutinise all the applications submitted for setting up industries under TS-I pass, and to give them approval on time and at the same time sanction the investment subsidy as per the government norms.
Under T-Pride for SC category about 13 units of vehicles have been approved among them subsidies for 7 tractors and 5 mini trollies and 1 car have been sanctioned to the beneficiaries. Under T Pride 45 per cent subsidy is giving to women beneficiaries and 35 per cent to male beneficiaries. For the ST category candidates approvals have been given to provide subsidy for 12 units tractors, 7 units of cars and 6 mini trollies have been sanctioned information Babu Rao, district Industries Manager while giving a detailed report to the collector on the implementation of T-Pride and TS-I pass industrial policy in Mahabubnagar. LDM Bhaskar, SC Corporation ED Yadaiah goud, district ST welfare officer Chatru Nayak, officials from transport department and others were present.