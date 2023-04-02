Mahabubnagar: Clear applications on time, Collector directs industries dept officials

District Collector G Ravi Nayak has directed the concerned authorities of Industries Department to thoroughly scrutinise all the applications submitted for setting up industries under TS-I pass, and to give them approval on time and at the same time sanction the investment subsidy as per the government norms. While taking part in a review meeting on the TS-Pass, T-Pride industrial schemes implemented in the district at his chambers in the collectorate, the collector informed that out of 1462 applications submitted under TS-I pass and T pride schemes 1,215 applications have been given approval. The collector directed the officials of various related departments to provide approval for all the pending application and clear them on time.





Under T-Pride for SC category about 13 units of vehicles have been approved among them subsidies for 7 tractors and 5 mini trollies and 1 car have been sanctioned to the beneficiaries. Under T Pride 45 per cent subsidy is giving to women beneficiaries and 35 per cent to male beneficiaries. For the ST category candidates approvals have been given to provide subsidy for 12 units tractors, 7 units of cars and 6 mini trollies have been sanctioned information Babu Rao, district Industries Manager while giving a detailed report to the collector on the implementation of T-Pride and TS-I pass industrial policy in Mahabubnagar. LDM Bhaskar, SC Corporation ED Yadaiah goud, district ST welfare officer Chatru Nayak, officials from transport department and others were present.



