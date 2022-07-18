CM KCR convoy seen off

Bhongir: After completing his visit to the flood-hit Warangal and Khammam districts, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao returned Hyderabad by road on a special bus. His convoy passed through Bhongir district on Monday.

People greeted CM KCR as he was traveling by bus on the Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway.

The police made a tight security arrangement for his convoy from the district border Jangama district Pemberti to Kondamadugu within the district limits.