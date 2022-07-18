  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM KCR convoy seen off

CM KCR convoy seen off
x
Highlights

After completing his visit to the flood-hit Warangal and Khammam districts, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao returned Hyderabad by road on a special bus.

Bhongir: After completing his visit to the flood-hit Warangal and Khammam districts, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao returned Hyderabad by road on a special bus. His convoy passed through Bhongir district on Monday.

People greeted CM KCR as he was traveling by bus on the Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway.

The police made a tight security arrangement for his convoy from the district border Jangama district Pemberti to Kondamadugu within the district limits.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X