CM KCR lays foundation for 13 irrigation projects at Nalgonda

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for 13 irrigation projects at Nellikkal of Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency. Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, ministers Jagadish Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs Shanampudi Saidi Reddy, Ravindra Naik and others were present.

The Nellikal Lift Irrigation Scheme, one of the 13 projects is set to irrigate 4,175 acres covering drought-prone Erracheruvuthanda, Pilligundlathanda, Jalthanda, Mulathanda and Nellikal villages.

The Lift Irrigation Scheme is set to irrigate agriculture lands under Huzurnagar, Nagarjuna Sagar and Devarakonda constituencies. The irrigation projects which are estimated to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore will provide Krishna water to the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

In the view of Nagarjuna Sagar by-election and graduates' MLC election, the Chief Minister organized a public meeting at Halia today. Around 20,000 to 30,000 people are expected to attend the meeting.