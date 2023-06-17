Live
CM KCR mourns Mecca Masjid Imam’s demise
Highlights
The CM remembered Maulana's efforts and his association with the departed Islamic scholar since the Telangana movement.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday condoled the passing away of Hyderabad Mecca Masjid Imam and Islamic scholar Hafiz Maulana Muhammad Usman Naqshbandi. In a statement, CM KCR said that the services of Imam, who worked for about 50 years, were commendable. The CM remembered Maulana's efforts and his association with the departed Islamic scholar since the Telangana movement.
The Chief Minister prayed to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and conveyed his deepest condolences to bereaved family members.
